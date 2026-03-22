Revanth Reddy to Launch ₹9,000 Crore Rythu Bharosa Scheme for 70 Lakh Farmers Today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the State government will release ₹9,000 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for nearly 70 lakh farmers across the State on Sunday. The programme will be formally launched at Narmeta in Siddipet district.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s responsibility towards ensuring the well-being and confidence of farmers. He stated that the scheme aims to support farmers financially and strengthen their ability to continue cultivation without distress.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government’s priority is to uphold the slogan “Farmer is the King” under its administration. He also highlighted that the government had initiated a palm oil industry project within 17 months and completed it, dedicating it to the farming community. As part of the event, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a palm oil refinery unit.

The release of the Rythu Bharosa funds is expected to benefit around 70 lakh farmers across Telangana, providing them financial assistance for agricultural activities.