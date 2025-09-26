Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Tourism Conclave at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Telangana government is set to redefine the definition of tourism in the State.

Apart from the regular visit of wildlife forests, waterfalls etc., the government is ready to introduce a slew of new services for the domestic as well as international tourists to have a delightful experience. The services include overnight stay in the forests and safaris, double decked boat riding, Helicopter tour, introduce traditional cuisine to every tourist and make available advanced state of the art medical services.

In a bid to promote Telangana tourism on a grand scale, the State government is organizing “Telangana Tourism Conclave-2025” at Shilparamam on the World Tourism Day on Saturday. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will unveil the roadmap and vision to promote Telangana tourism in the conclave which is being attended by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and others.

15,000 Crore Investments, 50,000 Jobs

The State government set a target of attracting Rs 15,000 crore investments in the tourism sector and providing a large number of employment opportunities to the youth. As part of that, the government is inviting public-private partnership (PPP) and also 100 per cent private investments.

Many investors who studied the State government's new tourism policy expressed their willingness to set up international-standard hotels, wellness centers, and hospitality projects in the state. These include a state-of-the-art wellness center in the Ananthagiri Hills in a joint venture with Jesom and Zen Megha, a wine making unit from grape harvest, Taj Safari in the forest area, waterfront resorts by Mahendra Company, five-star hotels, Ginger hotels in tier 2 cities in Telangana, a wellness retreat in Nagarjunasagar and Taiwan's Fo Guang Shan is ready to develop a wedding destination center at Buddhavan more attractive.

These companies will sign agreements in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The government is attracting Rs 15,000 crore investments which creates 50,000 jobs directly and indirectly through the agreements.

International Film City

Hyderabad has already emerged as a destination for world-class film production centers. The State government has decided to further develop the film industry and provide a friendly environment for the global film industry and ensure that maximum films are produced in Hyderabad.

As part of this, “Film in Telangana Portal” will be launched on Saturday. Through this portal, single window permissions will be given for film productions and instant permission can be obtained for shootings in various locations through AI.

With these easy procedures, Hyderabad will become a hub for national and international film productions.

Health City

With the availability of better medical care at affordable prices, people from all over the world are already visiting Hyderabad hospitals in large numbers. To attract them in more numbers, the State government will launch the Telangana Medical Value Tourism (MVT) portal on Saturday.

This portal will provide complete information of the hospitals and leading doctors in Hyderabad. The information about insurance facilities, issuance of visas and extension will also be available on the portal. The details of how to reach the hospital from the airport, translators for those coming from those countries for their convenience will be updated in the portal which also provides a large number of employment opportunities.

Helicopter Tour

The State was not fully equipped with helicopter tourism till now. The government is introducing helicopter tourism keeping in mind the increasing living standards and giving a new experience to the tourists. Initially, the helicopter services will be started from Hyderabad - Somasila - Srisailam.

It will be further expanded based on the demand from the tourists. The State government is also trying to get seaplane permits. Seaplane excursions from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and from Srisailam to Bhadrachalam are also part of the new tourism plan. It decided to make seaplanes available in the state that can only be launched on water. A feasibility study is underway in this regard.

Promote Traditional Cuisines

Telangana is blessed with a variety of cuisines. Hyderabadi biryani is already the world-famous cuisine. Now, some more traditional snacks like Sarvapindi, Sakinalu and famous boti curry will be promoted as special dishes worldwide.

A map has been prepared with the specialties in cuisines in each region of the state. The government will sign agreements with the Netherlands government to introduce these dishes to the world. With these agreements, the international demand for Telangana dishes will increase and more local employment opportunities will be created .

Tourist Security

The government accorded top priority to the safety and security of every tourist visiting Telangana. The number of tourist police will be increased to 90 from 15 soon. Recently, women from other States and countries have been visiting tourist places in the State alone. These tourist police will provide safety services to them.

Travel Accommodation

The tourism department is entering into agreements with IRCTC and other travel agencies to ensure that those going to tourist destinations in Telangana can travel smoothly on trains, buses and other vehicles. With these, the vehicles desired by tourists will be available.

Heavy vehicles and caravans will be made available based on the number of tourists. A digital tourism card will be made available. By recharging this card, tourists will get discounts at various temples, transport vehicles and hotels. It will be a great relief for tourists as the same card can be used at many places.

Big Events – Award Functions

The Telangana government will sign an agreement with Book My Show to organize big events in Telangana. An ecosystem will be developed to organize big film events, exhibitions and other programmes. The government will also present awards to hotels and other institutions in the tourism sector recognizing their valuable services to the visiting tourists.

Launch of Muchukunda

As part of the promotion of water sports, the state government will launch a 120-seat double-decker boat in Hussainsagar on Saturday. The boat has been named after Muchukunda, the original name of Musi, which was once the lifeline of Hyderabad.