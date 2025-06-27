Revanth Reddy To Inaugurate Shilpa Layout Flyover In IT Corridor On Saturday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Shilpa layout flyover named after the senior Congress leader late P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), connecting Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Kondapur on Saturday.

Once the flyover is thrown open for the public, the traffic woes to enter ORR from Kondapur would be resolved and it will be helpful for those travelling to the IT corridor also. The traffic congestion at Gachibowli junction will be significantly reduced and travel time of motorists will also be saved to a large extent.

The flyover was built under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs. 182.72 crore. It is 1.2 km long and 24 meters wide with six lanes. Its specialty is that it is a third-level structure built on two existing flyovers. Below is the Gachibowli Junction flyover, above it is the Shilpa layout phase one flyover and now the phase two flyover, is being built on top of it. The traffic woes of commuters will be solved.

According to officials, motorists can reach Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad directly from Kondapur via Gachibowli without any traffic jams. The opening of the flyover will be an important step in the development of Hyderabad’s infrastructure. As SRDP is laying a big foundation for infrastructure development in Hyderabad, the 23rd flyover will be made available through the project.

Out of the total 42 works undertaken through SRDP, 37 works have been completed with this flyover, officials added.

Explaining advantages of the flyover, officials said the vehicular traffic would get relief at Gachibowli Junction by creating conflict free movement of traffic from ORR towards Kondapur and vice-versa. It will also provide better connectivity between Hi-tech City and Financial district.

The time saved at Gachibowli Junction at peak hour is around 10.05 minutes in one direction, also saving significant fuel as per the total traffic passing through this junction - 2,72,685 PCU.