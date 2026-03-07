 Top
Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Restored Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally

Telangana
7 March 2026 1:22 PM IST

Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the lake and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the programme.

Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath reviewing Nalla Cheruvu to make arrangements for the inauguration of restored lake on Monday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Kukatpally’s Nalla Cheruvu, which was protected from land grabbers and developed as a recreational spot on Monday

Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the lake and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the programme. He also discussed the security measures to be taken for the successful conduct of the programme.

A Congress leader Bandi Ramesh said that once people used to hesitate to reach the Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu area, but now they are happily visiting it. He expressed happiness over the expansion of the lake to 30 acres after removing encroachments and beautifying it for the benefit of the people.


