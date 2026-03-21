Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate Oil Palm Factory in Narmetta

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate oil palm factory in Narmetta in Siddipet on March 22.

In the lead-up to the inauguration, rythu mahotsavams have been underway at the factory premises for the past three days, drawing large participation from farmers across various districts.

Around 150 stalls have been set up, showcasing agricultural mechanization, best practices in oil palm cultivation, and insights into allied sectors such as horticulture, dairy, and fisheries.

Farmers are gaining exposure to modern agricultural techniques through interactions with experts and scientists.

The Chief Minister will also unveil the pylon, visit the exhibition stalls, and lay the foundation stone for Telangana’s first oil refinery.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Vivek Venkatswamy are closely monitoring the arrangements. Review meetings are being conducted with district officials, including the Collector and Police Commissioner, to ensure smooth execution of the inauguration ceremony.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made, including helipad setup, public meeting venue, security, drinking water, traffic management, vehicle parking, electricity, sound systems, fire services, and ambulance facilities, to ensure a hassle-free experience for attendees.