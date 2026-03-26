Revanth Reddy to Address Harvard AI Symposium Virtually

Hyderabad: The Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education at Harvard University is organising a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) symposium on March 27, bringing together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an executive education alumnus of the institution, has been invited to deliver the keynote address. In view of the ongoing budget session, the Chief Minister will not be travelling to Boston and will instead deliver his address virtually as a special arrangement.

The symposium will commence with opening remarks by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of the Faculty, Kennedy School. Supported by the Business and Government PIC and the AI and Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus.

The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on “The Race to AGI”, “AI in Emerging Markets”, “Geopolitics of Compute”, and “The Future of Work and Education”.

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE, Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank, Fatema Z Sumar from the Harvard Center for International Development and Landry Signe of Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders.