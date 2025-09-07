Revanth Reddy Thanks Owaisi for Backing I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Vice Presidential Candidate

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday thanked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting retired Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice-Presidential candidacy under a common national interest initiative.

The appreciation followed the AIMIM’s announcement to back retired Justice Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday, terming him as “a fellow Hyderabadi and respected jurist”.

Owaisi confirmed that the Chief Minister’s Office had requested the AIMIM’s support, which the party has now pledged. Owaisi personally spoke to Sudershan Reddy to convey his best wishes and reiterated the importance of this united effort for the nation. With the AIMIM extending its backing, Sudershan Reddy has gained support beyond the core I.N.D.I.A. bloc, besides Kejriwal’s AAP.

Justice Reddy will contest the Vice Presidential election against NDA’s candidate, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, on September 9.