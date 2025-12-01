Revanth Reddy Slams KCR for Neglecting Palamuru Region

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed the previous BRS regime for neglecting the Palamuru region during its 10-year rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Makthal in Narayanpet district, he said the people in Palamuru blessed the Congress by ensuring the victory of 12 MLAs from the region facilitating him to become the second Chief Minister of Telangana.

The people in the region extended similar support to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and made him the Chief Minister for 10 years. However, he failed to develop the region on all fronts. The BRS government failed to complete various projects in the region.

“There was no plan to complete the Narayanpet- Kodangal lift irrigation scheme in ten years. But, we are taking steps to complete Palamuru projects under the public government,” he said.

When the Congress came to power, they (BRS leaders) tried to stall the work and even filed cases in the court. They stopped the work from being done for one and a half years, he said.

To ensure that no farmer should suffer any loss, Rs.20 crore per acre was given and the land was acquired, convincing 96 percent of the farmers by giving them Rs.20 lakh. “We have completed the land acquisition for the Narayanpet Kodangal project and are now going to start the work. Your child Palamuru is the Chief Minister. It is my responsibility to complete the Palamuru projects and provide irrigation water,” he said.

“We have given top priority to education to every poor person. We are building Young India Integrated Schools in every constituency. Our objective is to make the region a role model for the country,” Revanth Reddy explained