Revanth Reddy slams delimitation plan, says it penalises economically strong states

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy strongly criticised the Central government's proposed delimitation, arguing that it unfairly penalises economically progressive states.

Citing data on tax revenue allocation, he highlighted the disparity: for every rupee Telangana contributes to the Central government, it receives only 42 paise in return, whereas states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh receive Rs 6.06 and Rs 2.03, respectively.

He underscored Telangana’s impressive economic performance, pointing to its rising GSDP, increasing per capita income, and balanced approach to both welfare and governance. Revanth Reddy further contended that the proposed delimitation fails to recognise the contributions of high-growth states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, potentially undermining their development efforts.