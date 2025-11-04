Revanth Reddy Seeks Germany’s Assistance to Make Telangana Hub for Innovation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday sought the assistance of Germany for making Telangana a hub for innovation.

He said this while interacting with a delegation from Germany led by its German Consul General Michael Hosper. He also sought help from the delegation in appointing teachers to teach German language to students in the city.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana wants German partnership in investing in the State and requested German companies to invest in IT, pharma, and automobile sectors. He also urged cooperation in providing training in vocational education and skill work through TOMCOM.

The delegation explained to the Chief Minister that Deutsche Borse is launching its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday as part of its expansion. Revanth Reddy thanked the delegation for choosing Hyderabad for the establishment of GCC and added that more investments should be made in Hyderabad, and the State government would fully support this and provide all kinds of assistance.

The delegation explained to the Chief Minister that with the establishment of the GCC, as many as 1,000 people will get jobs and employment opportunities in the IT sector in the next two years.