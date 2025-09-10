 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Revanth Reddy Seeks 98.20 Acres Defence Land for Gandhi Sarovar Project

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 11:13 AM IST

Revanth Reddy apprised the Defence Minister of the State’s plans to establish the “Gandhi Circle of Unity” at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers

Revanth Reddy Seeks 98.20 Acres Defence Land for Gandhi Sarovar Project
x
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana CM revanth reddy defence ministry rajnath singh 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X