Revanth Reddy Seeks 98.20 Acres Defence Land for Gandhi Sarovar Project

The Chief Minister earnestly requested the transfer of 98.20 acres of defence land to Telangana government for the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar Project.

He apprised the Defence Minister of the State’s plans to establish the “Gandhi Circle of Unity” at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers. Revanth Reddy underscored that the Gandhi Sarovar Project will stand as an enduring emblem of national integration and the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.