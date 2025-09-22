 Top
Revanth Reddy Reviews NHIA Projects in Telangana

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 2:47 PM IST

The Collectors of various districts also participated in the review meeting via video conference

Revanth Reddy Reviews NHIA Projects in Telangana
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday reviewing various projects taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHIA) in the State. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday reviewed various projects taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHIA) in the State.

He also reviewed the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project along with the NHIA projects.

The Collectors of various districts also participated in the meeting via video conference. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other officials attended the meeting at Secretariat in Hyderabad.


