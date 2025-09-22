Revanth Reddy Reviews NHIA Projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday reviewed various projects taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHIA) in the State.

He also reviewed the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project along with the NHIA projects.

The Collectors of various districts also participated in the meeting via video conference. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other officials attended the meeting at Secretariat in Hyderabad.