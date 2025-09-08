Revanth Reddy Reviews Medaram, Basara Temples Development Works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday reviewed the development of Medaram and Basara temples.

During the meeting, the officials explained the master plan for the development of Medaram and Basara temples to the Chief Minister, who suggested that the temple should be developed to make it convenient for devotees by the time of Medaram Mahajatara.

He instructed officials to prepare plans to complete the development work of Medaram within 100 days and examined various designs related to the development of Medaram. Revanth Reddy suggested that steps be taken to ensure that the structures are made of completely natural stone structures. He directed officials to prepare plans for the construction of check dams in areas to keep the water in Jampanna stream for future needs of devotees.

Stating that he would come to Medaram this week and conduct a field inspection, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make arrangements in this regard. The Chief Minister made various suggestions regarding the expansion and development of the Basara Gyan Saraswati temple.

He suggested that the opinions of local experts and priests should be taken into account in the development of all temples. In addition to respecting the local sentiments, he also wanted the opinions of local experts and priests to be taken into account.