Revanth Reddy Remembers Burgula Ramakrishna Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remembered the first Chief Minister of Hyderabad State Dr. Burgula Ramakrishna Rao whose death anniversary was on September 14.

The Chief Minister recalled the yeoman services rendered by multilinguist, freedom fighter and statesman Burgula Ramakrishna Rao to the State. During his stint as Revenue minister Burgula accorded a statutory status to the Bhudan movement, launched by Vinobha Bhave, and also introduced land reforms.

Revanth Reddy said the first Hyderabad Chief Minister's political acumen, understanding of the legal system and commitment to the people's welfare were an inspiration to the present generations. He also reminisced about Burgula Ramakrishna Rao's contribution to the social and cultural fields.