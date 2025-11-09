Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, speaking at the Meet the Press programme organized by the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday, said his government is continuing the development vision started by former Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

He said that both leaders had played a key role in strengthening the IT and pharma sectors, which helped Hyderabad grow into a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and data centres. “The IT base laid by Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy, along with projects like the Shamshabad Airport and Outer Ring Road initiated by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, laid the foundation for Hyderabad’s growth,” he said.

Revanth Reddy added that Congress governments in the past had brought several national institutions to Hyderabad, making it a true “Knowledge Capital.” He said decisions taken by Congress chief ministers helped shape the city’s global reputation.

The Chief Minister also recalled the UPA era between 2004 and 2014, when Dr. Manmohan Singh and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy implemented several welfare schemes under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, who played a crucial role in the formation of Telangana.

Criticizing the previous BRS government, Revanth Reddy alleged that K. Chandrashekar Rao had left the state burdened with a massive debt of over ₹8 lakh crore. He also accused the BRS regime of widespread corruption and irregularities in major projects.

Revanth Reddy said, KCR handed over the state with a staggering debt of over ₹8 lakh crore when I assumed office as Chief Minister.

He also listed the alleged irregularities and corruption in various projects undertaken during the BRS regime under KCR’s leadership.