Revanth Reddy Pulls Up MLAs for Absence, Mandates Attendance Discipline

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Budget Sessions, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy issued stern directives to Congress MLAs, insisting on strict and regular attendance in the Legislative Assembly. During a Congress Legislature Party meeting convened to discuss floor strategy, he expressed strong displeasure at the absence of several legislators. Questioning their priorities, he asked whether they were so busy that they could not even make time to attend the CLP meeting, and warned them against skipping Assembly sessions under flimsy excuses.

The Chief Minister emphasised that MLAs must thoroughly educate themselves on state issues and directed Cabinet Ministers to dedicate time to guide and brief them on important topics. He stressed the need for absolute preparedness, instructing party leaders to keep comprehensive data ready to effectively counter opposition arguments on the Assembly floor. In addition, he imposed a strict media gag, warning MLAs not to engage in off-the-record conversations or casual chit-chats with journalists to avoid unnecessary controversies.

The meeting underscored Revanth Reddy’s determination to maintain a united, disciplined, and well-informed front during the crucial budget sessions, signaling his intent to strengthen the party’s performance in the Assembly.