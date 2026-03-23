Revanth Reddy Presents Rs.1 Cr Insurance to Kin of Deceased Power Staff

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over accident insurance cheques of Rs.1 crore each to the families of energy department employees who lost their lives while discharging duties.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds Energy department portfolio, for extending support to the bereaved families.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister presented Rs.1 crore cheques each to the families of deceased employees Orsu Suresh and Mukhtar Beg, who died in the line of duty.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the government has enhanced the coverage limit under Rajiv Aarogyasri from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh, ensuring better healthcare support for citizens. He further announced that all families identified through the CPEC survey will be covered under a Rs.5 lakh insurance scheme.

He emphasized that the government introduced family insurance with the objective that no family should be left destitute after the loss of its breadwinner. The State has also extended accident insurance coverage of over Rs.1 crore to employees of the power sector and Singareni workers.

The Chief Minister noted that the cheque distribution programme was organized during the Assembly session to instill confidence and provide moral support to employees and their families.