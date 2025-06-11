Revanth Reddy Praises Vangara Police For Bicycle Patrolling And Social Awareness Initiatives

Hyderabad: The personnel of Vangara police station in Warangal district won appreciation from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for patrolling on bicycles and explaining to villagers about the importance of education and ill-effects of social evils.

In a tweet, he said, “To control crime, not just being tough. The root causes of crimes must be explored and understood before implementing solutions and that is the meaning of real policing.”

“The programs conducted by the Vangara police to raise awareness about cybercrimes, explaining importance of education and creating awareness on social evils is highly appreciable,” he said adding that the youth in villages should not be misled and necessary steps must be taken to prevent them from getting involved in bad habits like marijuana.

“The Vangara police are role models for every police officer in the State and my congratulations to everyone,” he added.