Revanth Reddy Plans to Use Services of Foreign Medical Experts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government is considering utilizing the services of expert doctors from abroad to strengthen the healthcare system.

He stated that pending dues under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme were inherited from the previous government. The Chief Minister noted that the state has been spending an average of ₹89 crore per month under the scheme. He revealed that dues amounting to ₹240.11 crore to government hospitals and ₹360.16 crore to private hospitals were pending earlier.

According to the Chief Minister, the current government has so far cleared ₹2,408.51 crore, including ₹927 crore paid to government hospitals and ₹1,480 crore to private hospitals. He also alleged irregularities in the distribution of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques in the past, while stating that his government has distributed cheques worth ₹2,046 crore.

Revanth Reddy further said that ₹4,500 crore has been spent over the past 27 months for the medical treatment of the poor. He pointed out that patients are not adequately utilizing services at teaching hospitals and announced plans to hand over the management of teaching colleges to Group-1 officers.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Aarogyasri coverage limit has been increased to ₹10 lakh and that the government is working on introducing a new scheme to provide life insurance coverage to every family in the state.