Revanth Reddy Pitch On Telangana Rising Enthralls Former UK PM Tony Blair

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Tony Blair, was enthralled with a presentation on TelanganaRising 2047 by Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy.

In his interaction with Tony Blair during his visit to Delhi, Revanth Reddy spoke of the key highlights of Telangana Rising including the rapid growth from $200 billion State GDP to a $1 trillion by 2035, and a further three-fold peaking to $3 trillion by 2047.

This would be achieved through a plethora of unique strategic and tactical policy interventions, including zoning the State inside ORR – core urban area, services only, between ORR and Regional Ring Road (RRR) area for China +1 manufacturing zone, rapid massive infra projects including RRR and Regional Ring Railway, radial roads between RRR and ORR.

A dry port, dedicated connectivity between dry port to a sea port in AP, metro rail expansion in Hyderabad, new airports in Warangal and Adilabad, River Musi Rejuvenation, Bharat Future City (India’s most future-ready and planned cities), among others were also included.

Blair, who after stepping down from active public career, has started the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC), with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes, said he was enthralled and taken in by the sui generis vision of Revanth Reddy.

During their hour-long interaction, Revanth Reddy provided details of the key elements of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ which would be unveiled publicly on the 2nd anniversary of the State government on December 9, 2025.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the priority that will be given to social and economic development of various cross-sections like farmers, youth and women, and an overall improvement of human development indicators.

He also highlighted the new concept of micro planning using the lens of core-urban, peri-urban and rural zones. Blair appreciated that the entire agenda of development will be achieved through sustainability principles.

Blair took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University. A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the Telangana government and TBIGC for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its subsequent implementation.