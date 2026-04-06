Revanth Reddy Performs Bhumi Puja for Rs.225 Cr Basara Temple Project

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday performed 'bhumi puja' (foundation-laying ceremony) for development works worth Rs 225 crore at the Goddess Saraswathi temple in Nirmal district. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, MLAs, and leaders, was present on the occasion.

Reddy, accompanied by his family members, also offered special prayers at the temple in Basara. The CM had reviewed the Basara temple development plans with officials in Hyderabad on April 4 and directed that the works be carried out in accordance with the 'shastras' (scriptures).

He asked officials to ensure the development of wide roads to accommodate the growing number of devotees and directed that only electric vehicles be allowed within the temple premises. Reddy also directed officials to tighten regulations to preserve the temple's sanctity.