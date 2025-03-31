Revanth Reddy orders vigilance probe after SRH alleges harassment by HCA

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday took a serious note of the ongoing controversy involving the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and IPL franchise - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 2016 IPL champions alleged that HCA is harassing and blackmailing its management with demands of extra complimentary passes for matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

The CMO’s office collected details pertaining to the allegations and a vigilance inquiry has been ordered into threats held out to SRH management.

The Chief Minister ordered the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing, Director-General, K Srinivas Reddy to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report. Revanth Reddy warned of stern action if anyone tries to create problems to SRH management demanding passes for cricket matches.