Revanth Reddy Orders CID Probe into Illegal Sand Mining

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday ordered CID probe into illegal sand mining in the State.

Speaking in the Assembly, he said the CID probe would focus on irregularities committed from June 2, 2014 till date. “We will ensure that the probe covers all the leasing permits, illegal mining and other irregularities,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said the probe report would be submitted before the House by the next Assembly session. Referring to allegations made against Raghava constructions, he made it clear that the Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was not linked with it.

“The BRS members were making unnecessary allegations against Srinivas Reddy to blackmail him. We will not bow down to such blackmailing tactics of BRS members,” he said, alleging that the opposition members were indulging in mud-slinging on the Minister as he was not entertaining their pleas.

After the Congress came to power, the revenue of sand mining was increased up to 32 per cent. “If the real-estate is in a slump as alleged by the BRS leaders, how the sand mining can register 32 per cent rise?” he asked.