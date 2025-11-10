Huge Loss to Telangana Literary World: CM

Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy was deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned poet and writer Ande Sri. The passing away of the great Telangana writer Ande Sri, who penned the popular Telangana state song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana " , is a huge loss to the Telangana literary world, the Chief Minister said remembering the song Jaya Jayahe Telangana stood as the voice of crores of people during the Telangana movement and in the achievement of a separate state.

CM Revanth Reddy also recalled his close association with Ande Sri after the People's Government came to power, during the composition of the Telangana song with new voices and the ideas shared with the departed soul for the state department. Expressing condolences, the CM said that a great Telangana writer left the heavenly abode.



Ande Sri's yeoman services in the achievement of statehood for Telangana are praiseworthy and Telangana people will remeber forever, the Chief Minister said expressing deep sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to God the departed soul rest in eternal peace.



CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to perform the last rites of renowned poet Ande Sri with state honours. State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao was ordered to make arrangements for the same.

