Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recalled services of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary, which is also observed as the International Satyagraha Day.

He praised Gandhi is a warrior who turned non-violence into a weapon to fight against the British and a great man who taught the humanity about being humane.

Revanth Reddy offered tributes to the beacon of Freedom Movement and an inspiration for the Indian nation.