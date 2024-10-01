 Top
Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Telangana
DC Web Desk
1 Oct 2024 3:22 PM GMT
He praised Gandhi as a warrior who turned non-violence into a weapon to fight against the British and a great man who taught the humanity about being humane
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — DC Image

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recalled services of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary, which is also observed as the International Satyagraha Day.

He praised Gandhi is a warrior who turned non-violence into a weapon to fight against the British and a great man who taught the humanity about being humane.

Revanth Reddy offered tributes to the beacon of Freedom Movement and an inspiration for the Indian nation.

