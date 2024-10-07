Revanth Reddy: Musi River Development Needs Recognition

Hyderabad: “What is in a name,” Chief Minister A, Revanth Reddy asked, and provided the answer: “A lot.” He was talking about the highly emotional aspect of naming children after rivers in his attempt to drive his commitment to the Musi river development project.

Speaking at a function organised to hand over recruitment letters, the Chief Minister said that the people of Telangana name their children after sacred rivers like the Ganga, Cauvery, Yamuna and the Krishna but he had never heard of anyone being named after the Musi. “It is because Musi became synonymous with pollution and foul smell,” he said, adding that he would change the perception by rejuvenating the river that once quenched the thirst of Hyderabadis.

Revanth Reddy said infrastructure projects could not be shelved because of displacement of people. “Did they (BRS government) not build the Mallannasagar and Pochammasagar by displacing thousands of farmers using brutal force? Our government will provide the best rehabilitation package,” he said.

Continuing his tirade against BJP MP Etala Rajendar, the Chief Minister said the BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and BJP leader Etala Rajendar had deliberately made false statements on Musi beautification. "I don't know why Rajendar, who faced many difficulties in his political career, is following the statements of BRS leaders on the project. I request them to come and discuss the implementation of the project," Revanth Reddy said.