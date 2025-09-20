Revanth Reddy Meets Telangana HC Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at MCRHRD in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister Principal Secretary V Seshadri, Law Secretary Papi Reddy, Justice P. Sam Koshy, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shawili, and other senior officials were present to discuss the issues of infrastructure development and staff recruitment related to the judiciary in the State.

The High Court Chief Justice suggested that the government provide court buildings and infrastructure wherever necessary in new districts and undertake staff recruitment.

He brought several proposals in this regard to the attention of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said that the government was ready to undertake infrastructure development and staff recruitment for courts in various districts of the State, as well as new districts, on a priority basis.