Revanth Reddy Meets Senior Academicians at Harvard University

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 9:30 AM IST

After presenting the #TelanganaRising vision, Reddy sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meeting senior academicians at Harvard University in US. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Prof Dustin Tinsley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Prof Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School between classes at Kennedy School, Harvard University

After presenting the #TelanganaRising vision, Reddy sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively.

Reddy also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills developments and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.


