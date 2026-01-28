Revanth Reddy Meets Senior Academicians at Harvard University

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Prof Dustin Tinsley, Vice-Provost and Head of Harvard-X, and Prof Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School between classes at Kennedy School, Harvard University

After presenting the #TelanganaRising vision, Reddy sought a collaboration with the Kennedy School, for which the duo responded positively.

Reddy also discussed various frameworks of education and processes needed for improving quality of education on a large scale, modern skills developments and impact of Human Resources development on economic growth.