Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for Sri Omkareshwara Temple

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Omkareshwara Swamy temple at Manchirevula.

The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crore in eight acres. A hundred feet of Galigopuram is being constructed in the temple. A hundred-foot statue of Lord Shiva will be installed in the middle of Musi River.

The design of the temple has been finalised by the Musi River Front Corporation. The Omkareshwara temple will be built near the historic Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of the people in completing the project. “With the blessings of God, we will clean the river Musi, which will become a great tourist destination,” he said, adding the Musi River is gearing for complete revival.

A mosque, church and a gurudwara will also be constructed on the banks of the river. Around 20 tmcft of water will be lifted from Godavari River to Hyderabad ensuring that the Musi River is always filled with water. “We will complete the project at any cost”, he added.