Revanth Reddy Launches ‘Tholimudda’ Breakfast Scheme for Anganwadi Children

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched the ‘Tholimudda’ breakfast programme aimed at improving nutritional intake among children. Speaking at an event held in the Assembly premises, the Chief Minister said that while the country currently has food security, access to proper nutrition remains a concern.

Under the scheme, children will be provided with ready-to-cook food items such as upma and khichdi mix as part of their breakfast. He emphasized that adequate nutrition from the early stages of life is essential for a child’s physical and mental development.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government is committed to supporting Anganwadi workers and addressing their issues regularly. He added that steps are being taken to shift Anganwadi centres from rented buildings to permanent structures. Lack of balanced nutrition, he noted, is a major cause of several health problems.