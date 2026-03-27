Revanth Reddy Launches Rs.351 Cr Bhadrachalam Temple Expansion Works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday laid foundation stone for the first phase of the expansion of the Bhadrachalam Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy temple at a cost of Rs.351 crore.

The works related to expansion of the temple include development of Godavari Ghat at a cost of Rs.75 crore, expansion of the temple and creation of infrastructure at a cost of Rs.180 crore and development of the temple surroundings at a cost of Rs. 96 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Vakiti Srihari, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present.

The Chief Minister later presented silk robes and pearls to the lord on behalf of the State government at the Thirukalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy at the Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami and took part in the celestial wedding.