Revanth Reddy Launches Indiramma Saree Distribution in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the distribution of Indiramma sarees to women across the state. He personally handed over sarees to several women as part of the programme. Earlier, on the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at her statue at Necklace Road.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Wakiti Srihari, Konda Surekha, and Seethakka were among those who participated in the programme.

The state government plans to distribute sarees to one crore women. The distribution in rural areas will be completed by December 9, coinciding with Telangana Talli Avatarana Day. In the second phase, sarees will be distributed in urban areas from March 1 to March 8, marking International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said the distribution was being carried out to mark Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary. He directed officials to organise the programme grandly at all mandal centres and announced that a special officer would be appointed for each constituency.





He added that the government is committed to empowering women economically. Officials were instructed to collect beneficiary details during distribution to ensure that future welfare schemes reach them efficiently. A total of 65 lakh women in rural areas and 35 lakh women in municipalities will receive the Indiramma sarees.



