Revanth Invites Rajnath Singh for Gandhi Sarovar Project Foundation Event

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and invited him for Gandhi Sarovar Project foundation ceremony in the last week of February.

He discussed the upcoming Gandhi Sarovar project, which is being undertaken as part of the prestigious Musi River Rejuvenation initiative with him.

The Chief Minister explained that the programme will take place at the sacred confluence of the Esa and Musi rivers. He informed the Union Minister that in February 1948, the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at this historic confluence, making the site one of profound national significance.

Revanth Reddy stated that the Gandhi Sarovar Project forms a key component of the State Government’s comprehensive Musi River Rejuvenation Project aimed at ecological restoration and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister further shared the Government’s vision to develop Bapu Ghat into a world-class educational, cultural, spiritual, and environmental landmark, reflecting the ideals and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Union Defence Minister appreciated the initiative and the efforts being undertaken by the State government.