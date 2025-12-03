Revanth Invites Modi, Rahul, Priyanka for Telangana Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi and invited them to participate in the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit.

The summit is scheduled for December 8-9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

He also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders in Delhi. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy briefed Vaishnaw on the vision document proposed to be unveiled at the summit.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several MPs, including Mallu Ravi, Kunduru Raghurveer Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, and M Anil Kumar Yadav, were present at the meeting.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and extended a similar invitation for the summit.