Revanth Reddy Interacts with Indian Students in Harvard Business School

Hyderabad: A group of predominantly Indian students from Harvard Business School (HBS) invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to visit their school on the Harvard University campus.

After completing all his classes and assignments on an exceptionally busy day, the Chief Minister graciously obliged and interacted with the students. In addition to understanding the career paths and challenges of HBS students, the Chief Minister discussed several professional issues and shared his mantra for success.



Elaborating on the salient features of TelanganaRising, Revanth Reddy encouraged the students to harness their networks and talent to contribute to India’s growth story. He also invited them to act as brand ambassadors by sharing the opportunities and strengths of Hyderabad and Telangana.



