Revanth Reddy Inspects Ganesh Idols Immersion Process

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, dropping the usual security protocol, made a surprise visit to Hussainsagar on Saturday evening during the Ganesh idol immersion and joined devotees in raising “Ganapati Bappa Morya” slogans from a platform set up by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi. Wearing a saffron kanduva bearing the image of Lord Ganesha, which was presented by the organisers, Revanth Reddy greeted devotees and witnessed the immersion of idols for some time. This was the first time a Chief Minister had turned up to witness the nimajjanam proceedings.

He was not accompanied by his regular of nine black SUVs, two pilot vehicles and an ambulance, Revanth Reddy chose to arrive with three vehicles. There was no traffic clearance sought for his movement and no additional police force deployed, as he preferred not to divert resources already engaged in overseeing the large-scale religious event.

On stepping out of his vehicle at Tank Bund, he mingled with people, shook hands with children, and posed for selfies with devotees, drawing appreciation for his accessibility. Parents encouraged their young children to greet the Chief Minister, who patiently obliged them.

Though handed a microphone by the organisers, Revanth declined Reddy to make a formal speech and restricted his participation to wishing the gathering from the podium. This was the first time a Chief Minister directly took part in Ganesh immersion at Tank Bund and had stood on the samithi’s platform during the immersion, an act that members described as a historic gesture. His decision to keep the visit simple, without security cordon and protocols, was seen as a move to avoid causing inconvenience either to the public or the police, who were already stretched thin managing traffic, security and safety arrangements around the lake.



The state government had made elaborate preparations to facilitate the immersion, including barricading, cranes, illumination, and medical teams, with senior officials supervising the arrangements. Revanth Reddy’s visit in the midst of these efforts was seen as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the devotees, many of whom expressed surprise at the Chief Minister’s informal and personal engagement. Several recalled that no Chief Minister had previously taken part directly at Tank Bund during the Ganesh immersion and hailed Revanth Reddy’s initiative as a departure from convention. His presence, without protocol or security layers, struck a chord with onlookers who described it as a refreshing change in leadership style.

