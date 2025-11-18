Revanth Reddy Inspects Council Building Renovation Works

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday inspected ongoing renovation works of Telangana Legislative Council building in Nampally.

Accompanied by Assembly Speaker G Prasad Rao and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Revanth Reddy interacted with the officials on necessary measures to be taken for the members in the council hall. Officials also explained to the Chief Minister about the progress of ongoing renovation works.