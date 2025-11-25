Revanth Reddy Holds Review Meetings to Give Final Touch to Vision Document

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has started review meetings from Tuesday on the arrangements being made to organise the prestigious global summit on December 8 and 9 at the Future City here.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will give final touches to the TelanganaRising 2047 vision document in consultation with Ministers and the top officials concerned. The government will unveil the document at the summit.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will be present in all meetings organised at Command Control Center till November 30.

The Deputy Chief Minister, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of the respective departments will participate in the first meeting. The meeting will review the arrangements for the summit on November 25.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka and officials will review logistics and arrangements in the second meeting on November 26.

Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkatareddy and officials will attend the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister on November 27.

The Chief Minister will hold meetings with Ministers Vakati Srihari and Vivek Venkataswamy and the officials of departments concerned on November 28.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha and other officials will attend a meeting on tourism and temple tourism on November 28.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vakati Srihari and officials will attend a meeting of agriculture and welfare departments on November 29. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and officials will attend the meeting on health sector on November 30 and finalize the agenda.