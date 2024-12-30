Revanth Reddy Hails Manmohan Singh as Architect of Economic Reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the architect of India’s economic reforms during a special session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Introducing a condolence resolution following Singh’s demise, Revanth Reddy lauded his distinguished contributions to the nation.

The Chief Minister highlighted Singh’s remarkable career, noting that he served as an advisor to the Union Finance Ministry, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Union Finance Minister, and Prime Minister. Revanth Reddy described Singh’s tenure as Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996 as a transformative period that brought a breath of fresh air to the Indian economy.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly held a special session on Monday to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmmohan Singh who passed away on December 26,Thursday.