Revanth Reddy Govt’s Hounding of KCR Will Not Succeed: KTR

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s attempts to hound former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao are nothing more than diversionary tactics by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who cannot even decide portfolios for newly appointed cabinet ministers without first having to run to Delhi to get clearances from the Congress high command, and his failures to implement the promises he made to the people, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a day Chandrashekar Rao appeared before the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry on Kaleshwaram project, Rama Rao said all the questions that needed to be asked by the commission have already been asked and there was nothing new that can be asked of from the former chief minister. “Since there was a technical requirement to call KCR, he was asked to go before the commission. And that requirement has now been met with. The BRS party will not let its attention get diverted by tactics of the Congress government and we will stay firmly focused on the failures of the Revanth Reddy government and will continue to hold him accountable to his promises to the people,” Rama Rao said.

“Ultimately truth and justice will win, and KCR’s name as the leader who turned Telangana into an agriculturally successful state will be written in golden letters. There is no other leader in Telangana who has the kind of comprehensive understanding KCR has on rivers, streams, lakes, and water bodies in the state,” Rama Rao said.

Meanwhile, former ministers in the then BRS government too joined in criticizing the notices issued to Chandrashekar Rao and having him appear before the commission, even as social media accounts run by the party and several of its leaders, highlighted the significance and of Kaleshwaram project for Telangana and how the Congress government still fails to understand the importance of the project for the state.