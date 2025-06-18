Revanth Reddy Govt Approves Metro Phase II (B)

Hyderabad:The Revanth Reddy government has accorded administrative sanction for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II (B) project for three corridors for a length of 86.1 km. This phase of the project is to be undertaken as a 50:50 joint venture between the state government and the Centre at an estimated cost of `19,579 crore, government sources said.

The three corridors include RGI Airport to Future City (Skills University) at 39.6 km, the 24.5 km stretch from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal and the 22-km section from the JBS to Shamirpet.



The funding pattern of the estimated cost, sources said, as per the norms and policy guidelines of the Centre for a joint venture model was for the state government to bear `5,874 crore of the project cost.



The Centre's share would be `3,524 crore, along with a debt component of `9,398 crore from the JICA, NDB and a public-private-partnership component of `783 crore, a government order said. The project had been recently approved by the state Cabinet.