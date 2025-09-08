 Top
Revanth Reddy Felicitates Archery Champion Chikitha Taniparthi

8 Sept 2025 1:55 PM IST

The State government would provide all possible support and cooperation to provide complete training to her to win a medal in the Olympics: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitating archery champion Chikitha Taniparthi in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Archery champion Chikitha Taniparthi met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

Chikitha created a record by becoming the first woman to win a gold medal for India at the 2025 Youth World Archery Championship held in Canada.

Revanth Reddy congratulated Chikitha for winning the silver medal in the senior world cup team event held in Shanghai, China. Speaking after felicitating her, the Chief Minister said that the State government would provide all possible support and cooperation to provide complete training to her to win a medal in the Olympics.

MLA Vijayaramana Rao, SATS Chairman K Shivsena Reddy and other leaders were present.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
