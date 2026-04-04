Revanth Reddy Favours Measures to Prevent Political Activities in Temple Premises

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday favoured taking measures to prevent any political activities in the premises of temples. He held a meeting with Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and officials on the preparation of a master plan for the development of the Goddess Saraswathi temple at Basara in Nirmal district.

He said rules should be made to avoid any political activities in the premises of all temples, similar to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala Tirupati, an official release said.

Reddy, who will lay the foundation stone for the development works at the Basara temple on April 6, said the works should be carried out in consonance with the 'shastras'. The temple development would be taken up at Rs 225 crores.

He also asked the officials to ensure that the temple would have wide roads to meet the rush of devotees in the future, and that only EVs are used in the premises of the shrine. Reddy directed that rules should be made tough to ensure that the temple's sanctity is maintained, the release added.