Revanth Reddy Fast-Tracks Highway Projects, Slams Delays

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite land acquisition and compensation payments for national highway projects across Telangana, aiming for completion by the end of October. At a high-level review, the CM criticized delaying tactics, urging immediate clearance of pending cases and warning of strict action against negligent officials.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the strategic importance of the Bharat Future City-Amaravati-Machilipatnam 12-lane Greenfield Highway, envisaged as a development hub connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reducing travel distance by 70 km and boosting economic growth with plans for a dry port, logistics, and industrial parks.

The CM also pushed for swift approvals on critical projects including the Regional Ring Road (RRR) North and South corridors and the elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Srisailam route to enhance connectivity for devotees and commerce. He assured government readiness to cover costs for wildlife mitigation in non-forest areas and committed to allocating alternative forest land as compensation.

Expressing his intent to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav soon, the CM underlined the government's commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure development, bolstering Telangana’s transportation network, and fostering economic progress. Officials have been sternly instructed to avoid delays and ensure timely project execution.

State ministers and senior officials from multiple departments participated in the comprehensive review meeting at the Secretariat.