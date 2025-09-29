Revanth Reddy Extends Saddula Bathukamma Festival Greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the women in Telangana on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma festival.

He said Telangana was blessed with a great culture of worshipping nature and flowers during Saddula Bathukamma, which is decorated with a stack of flowers. Women dance and sing traditional folk songs in unison during the celebrations.

“The festival is a testament to the collective way of life of Telangana and the unity of the people who share hardships and joys together,” he said.

Apart from showcasing the cultural grandeur of the unity of people, the Saddula Bathukamma also reflects many social aspects, Revanth Reddy said, adding that the festival, which is celebrated for nine days with pomp and gaiety, symbolizes the self-respect of the people particularly women.

To display the uniqueness of Bathukamma before the world, Revanth Reddy said that the State government is organizing a grand Bathukamma celebration with 10,000 women at the Saroornagar stadium. The Chief Minister also reminded that the people's government accorded priority to the conservation of nature aiming to preserve ponds and lakes and gift them to the future generations to continue the legacy.

The revival of Bathukamma Kunta was part of conservation of natural resources, he added.