Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief over Markapuram Bus Accident

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday expressed shock over the Markapuram bus accident.

He expressed grief over the death of several people and the serious injuries sustained in the accident. Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to find out the details of victims in the bus accident that occurred while the bus was going from Nirmal to Nellore.

He asked Rao to speak to the AP officials and collect complete details. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to provide proper medical assistance to the injured. Rao spoke to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary and enquired about the incident.