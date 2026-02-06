Revanth Reddy Ensures Free Treatment to Child Suffering from Leukemia

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy responded promptly upon being informed that a two-year-old child from Hyderabad, Phinehas, is suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure that the child receives the necessary medical treatment.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, officials swiftly contacted the child’s family and informed them that the child should be admitted to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, where the cost of treatment would be borne by the government. Chief Minister also stated that a Letter of Credit (LoC) would be issued to facilitate the medical care.



