Kamareddy: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that Rs 5 lakh cash assistance would be provided to the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives in the floods, and financial aid would be extended for cattle loss.

The state government, on a war-footing, has conducted surveys of crop and asset damage, and financial assistance will be given to the affected people, he said. Ministers, MLAs, district collectors, and other department officials will play a key role in this regard, he explained.

The Chief Minister inspected damaged crops, roads, and houses in Lingampet mandal and Kamareddy town, accompanied by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, state government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, MLAs K.P. Venkataramana Reddy, Madanmohan Rao, and Thota Laxmikanth Rao, along with district collector Ashish Sangwan and special officer Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Revanth Reddy said that Kamareddy would be developed on par with his own Kodangal Assembly constituency. “I assured the people of Kamareddy in the last Assembly elections, and I will keep my word,” he said. He also added that special efforts would be made to secure central government funds for flood relief works in the state.

For the first time in a century, Kamareddy district suffered heavy losses due to torrential rains.

The Chief Minister said that the alertness of the state government had prevented the loss of human lives, though property and crops were badly damaged. He assured that all possible help would be provided to the flood victims and emphasised that the government would stand firmly with them. “To understand the ground reality of the damage caused by heavy rains, we personally visited Kamareddy district,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to tour the affected areas at the ground level and make a complete assessment of the flood damage. He instructed them to prepare a comprehensive plan for the construction of a new bridge, instead of settling for temporary repairs. Revanth Reddy also suggested examining the feasibility of building it as a bridge-cum-barrage or a bridge-cum-check dam to prevent such situations in the future.

The Chief Minister interacted with farmers and heard about their difficulties. Farmers and villagers told him that sand deposits had accumulated in their fields, and that their crops as well as houses had been submerged in the floods, causing severe hardship.

Interacting with the flood victims, the Chief Minister said that he had immediately instructed officials to take up temporary measures to address the issues caused by the floods.

“Because of timely alertness, even though there was property loss, we were able to minimise the loss of lives,” he said. He explained that as soon as the floods hit, he directed In-charge minister Seethakka, Shabbir Ali, MP Shetkar, and the MLAs to reach the ground level. “Along with assessing the full extent of flood damage, I have instructed officials to take steps towards a permanent solution so that such disasters do not occur again,” he said.

Addressing a review meeting with district officials at the District Integrated Offices Complex (DIOC), Revanth Reddy said that measures would be taken to provide students with necessary books and other materials.

“We instructed officials to speak with industries to extend help to students through CSR funds,” he said. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of officials who stayed alert and responded at the right time, minimising the damage caused by the floods. “During crisis management, there must be coordination among departments,” he added.