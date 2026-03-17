Revanth Reddy Congratulates Nandini Sidda Reddy on Sahitya Akademi Award

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday congratulated noted poet Nandini Sidda Reddy on his selection for the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection Animesha.

In a message, the Chief Minister described Sidda Reddy as a distinguished poet and a key contributor to the growth of Telangana literature. He expressed happiness over the recognition and conveyed his heartfelt congratulations.

Revanth Reddy also expressed hope that the poet would continue to scale new heights in literature and further enhance the cultural pride of Telangana.