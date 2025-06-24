Revanth Reddy Confident Of 2028 Congress Win In Telangana

Hyderabad: Expressing confidence that the ruling Congress would return to power in Telangana in 2028, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday exhorted party workers to reach out to the public and strive for its victory.

During a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and the officer bearers of the state Congress here, he highlighted upcoming challenges, including delimitation of constituencies, women's reservation and simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

He noted that the TDP and Congress were in power for two terms each from 1994-2004 and 2004 to 2014 respectively, in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, after the formation of Telangana, BRS was in power for two terms from 2014 to 2023.

The delimitation of constituencies, women's reservation and simultaneous polls would usher in more political opportunities for party leaders, he added. The Congress rule during the last 18 months has been a golden period as it has implemented numerous welfare schemes and programmes.

He expressed his readiness to visit villages to reach out to people and instructed partymen to gear up for the by-poll in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Hyderabad. The by-poll was necessitated as sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath died recently due to ill-health.